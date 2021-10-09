Yadgir school inauguration cancelled over invitation

School inauguration in Yadgir cancelled for not inviting Chinchansur 

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Yadgir,
  • Oct 09 2021, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 19:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The inauguration of Ekalavya Model Residential School at Bandalli village in the taluk was forced to be cancelled on Saturday due to the adamant attitude of Ambigara Chowdaiah Development Corporation Chairman Baburao Chinchansur.

Chinchansur stopped the vehicle of Transport Minister B Sriraumulu at Bandalli village and expressed his wrath for not inviting him to the function. Chinchansur said he engaged in the election campaign for Sindagi assembly bypolls. But, the inaugural function has been organsied without bringing it to his notice. He got this school sanctioned when he was minister, so why didn't officials invite him to the function, he said. The function was cancelled as he didn't relent.

As Chinchansur urged to cancel the function, District Backward Classes Welfare Officer S S Channabasava tried to touch his feet. But, he insulted the officer by using filthy language.

