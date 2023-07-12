School teacher suspended for hiring proxy in Karnataka

Chittapur Block Education Officer Siddaveerayya Rudanur on Wednesday suspended teacher Mahendra Kumar who has been serving at the government lower primary school in Balinayak Thanda in connection with hiring proxy to teach.

Kumar used to pay Rs 6,000 per month and abstained from his duties.

The BEO on Monday had visited the school and reprimanded the teacher and school headmaster Ayyappa Gundugurthi. It is said that the suspended teacher used to visit the schools twice a week. The BEO has conducted an inquiry with the SDMC president and villagers.

The school has a strength of 25 students and two permanent government teachers. The parents had also sought transfer of the teacher.