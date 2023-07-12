School teacher suspended for hiring proxy in K'taka

School teacher suspended for hiring proxy in Karnataka

He was served notice and other two persons in connection with hiring a person to do his work of teaching.

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 12 2023, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 21:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Chittapur Block Education Officer Siddaveerayya Rudanur on Wednesday suspended teacher Mahendra Kumar who has been serving at the government lower primary school in Balinayak Thanda in connection with hiring proxy to teach. 

 Kumar used to pay Rs 6,000 per month and abstained from his duties.

Also Read | Not all Montessori schools follow Montessori method

The BEO on Monday had visited the school and reprimanded the teacher and school headmaster Ayyappa Gundugurthi. It is said that the suspended teacher used to visit the schools twice a week. The BEO has conducted an inquiry with the SDMC president and villagers.  

The school has a strength of 25 students and two permanent government teachers. The parents had also sought transfer of the teacher.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Kalaburagi
Schools

Related videos

What's Brewing

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 