School wall collapses in Khanapur's Mudewadi village

A building wall collapsed at the Government Marathi Lower Primary School in Mudewadi Village of Khanapur Taluk on Sunday night.
The school building's walls had apparently weakened due to heavy rains that continued for more than a week. The incident happened outside school hours, so students were not present at the time.
A day earlier, the walls had collapsed at the Government Primary School in Garlgunji Village in Khanapur. There was also a collapse last week at Mugalihal Village's Karnataka Public School building. That building was not in use.
