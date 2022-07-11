School wall collapses in Khanapur's Mudewadi village

School wall collapses in Khanapur's Mudewadi village

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2022, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 16:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A building wall collapsed at the Government Marathi Lower Primary School in Mudewadi Village of Khanapur Taluk on Sunday night.

The school building's walls had apparently weakened due to heavy rains that continued for more than a week. The incident happened outside school hours, so students were not present at the time.

A day earlier, the walls had collapsed at the Government Primary School in Garlgunji Village in Khanapur. There was also a collapse last week at Mugalihal Village's Karnataka Public School building. That building was not in use. 

Karnataka
India News
Khanapur

