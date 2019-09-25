Schools can approach SSPO for Aadhaar updation

N Sriharsha, Mangaluru division senior superintendent of post offices (SSPO), said that schools can approach him to update the Aadhaar details of the schoolchildren.

India Post will make arrangements to organise a camp in such schools to get it done, he added.

He was speaking during the phone-in programme organised by Prajavani at DH-PV editorial office in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The SSPO said that 39 post offices in Mangaluru division, 34 in Puttur division and 46 in Udupi division offer services of Aadhaar enrolment, correction in information and updating the information. On an average, 7,000 Aadhaar enrolment or updating of information is carried out in a month. The services offered in each post office is monitored at division-level and efforts are being made to increase the Aadhaar enrolment, he stated.

For the Aadhaar enrolment of children below five years old, the parents have to get their original Aadhaar details along with the original birth certificate, he added.

On availing of tokens for Aadhaar enrolment or corrections, Sriharsha said that an online token system has been started on a pilot basis at national-level.

To a query by a caller, he said that children who got Aadhaar cards when they were below five years of age should update their biometrics after the age of five years and at the age of 15 years. All these services are free of cost and no one has to pay money, the officer explained.

Gracy Lobo from Belthangady said that her child’s Aadhaar card is not bilingual in spite of enrolling thrice. Without the Aadhaar card being bilingual, no one considers it as authenticate. To this, the SSPO promised to look into the

issue.

“India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has rolled out Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) services. With AePS services, individuals can withdraw cash and check account balance of their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. To enable this, they have to authenticate a transaction with their fingerprints and Aadhaar authentication,” said the SSPO while replying to a query of Basavaraju of Rayi in Bantwal taluk.

Hamid Vittal complained that post cards and inland letters are not available in the post offices. The SSPO said that shortage of inland letters and post cards had come to their knowledge and they had written to the printing division at Nasik and were confident of getting the supply

shortly.

Vinod Bangera from Pajeer alleged that there has been delay in getting pension under the Sandhya Suraksha Scheme for his father. To this, Sriharsha asked him to write a complaint, along with an order copy of Sandhya Suraksha Scheme and the money order coupon copy, which will help him take it with the state government authorities.

He appealed to all customers of the India Post to link their mobile numbers with their savings bank and recurring deposit accounts in the Postal Department.

Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices Shrinath was present for the phone-in programme.