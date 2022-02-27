Schools, colleges in Shivamogga to reopen from today

Schools, colleges in Shivamogga to reopen from February 28

The district administration had imposed curfew following the tension after the murder

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 27 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 00:09 ist
Commuters walk during sunrise after Section 144 was lifted by authorities in Shivamogga, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Schools and colleges in Shivamogga will reopen on Monday. The educational institutions had shut doors as violence erupted following the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on February 20. 

The district administration had imposed curfew following the tension after the murder.

Also read: Shivamogga inches towards peace after violent protests over activist's murder

"Situation is mostly normal now. The police forces will be deployed in and around all schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. Steps have been taken to prevent any untoward incidents near educational institutions, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Selvamani. 

