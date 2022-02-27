Schools, colleges in Shivamogga to reopen from February 28

Schools and colleges in Shivamogga will reopen on Monday. The educational institutions had shut doors as violence erupted following the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on February 20.
The district administration had imposed curfew following the tension after the murder.
Also read: Shivamogga inches towards peace after violent protests over activist's murder
"Situation is mostly normal now. The police forces will be deployed in and around all schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. Steps have been taken to prevent any untoward incidents near educational institutions, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Selvamani.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas
Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion
Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day
Why we dream about past loves
Organic wine slowly finding takers
'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out
DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?
Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout
Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy