Schools, colleges in Shivamogga to reopen from February 28

Schools and colleges in Shivamogga will reopen on Monday. The educational institutions had shut doors as violence erupted following the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on February 20.

The district administration had imposed curfew following the tension after the murder.

"Situation is mostly normal now. The police forces will be deployed in and around all schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. Steps have been taken to prevent any untoward incidents near educational institutions, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Selvamani.

