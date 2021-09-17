Schools in Dakshina Kannada reopen for Classes 8 to 10

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Sep 17 2021, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 15:38 ist
Students being welcomed with a rose at Government High School at Bengre Kasaba in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Irshad Mahammad

Schools for classes 8 to 10 reopened in Dakshina Kannada nearly six months after forced closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The district administration decided to reopen schools after Covid positivity rate in the district declined.  

Teachers at Government High School at Bengre Kasaba in Mangaluru welcomed students by offering them roses, only after checking their body temperature through thermal scanning.

Uniform-clad students were visibly overjoyed on their first day back to school, meeting friends and attending classes after a long break.

All the schools were cleaned and sanitised ahead of the reopening of the schools. Some schools were also decorated. The classes for students from class IX and X were held in the morning while that of Class 8 were held in the noon to avoid crowding in the schools. Further, only two students were allowed to sit on a bench in the classrooms.

The classes for Class VI and VII will commence from September 20.

