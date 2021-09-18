Schools reopen for classes 8 to 10 in Dakshina Kannada

The schools, after remaining closed for nearly six months, reopened for students from Classes VIII to X in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday.

With the decline in Covid-19 positivity rate, the district administration had decided to conduct physical classes for students from standard VIII to standard X.

The teachers of Government High School at Bengre Kasaba greeted students by offering roses. The teachers also checked the body temperature of the students using thermal scanning.

The corridors that had fallen silent after Covid had forced schools in the district to shutdown in April, reverberated with the sounds of footsteps and laughter as students returned to their classrooms. The uniform-clad students were visibly overjoyed on their first day back to school — meeting their friends and teachers, while attending classes.

All the schools were cleaned and sanitised ahead of the reopening of schools. Some schools were also decked up to the hilt.

The classes for students of ninth and tenth standards were held in the morning while classes for students of standard eighth were conducted in the noon to avoid crowding in the schools. Further, only two students were allowed to sit on a bench in the classrooms.

The classes for students of standard VI and standard VII will begin from September 20.

About 50% of the students attended on the first day. A total of 170 government high schools, 114 aided high schools and 251 unaided high schools reopened on Friday. The number of students will increase in the coming days, said DDPI Malleswamy.

Also, the on campus classes for students of second, fourth and sixth semesters of undergraduate and second, fourth and sixth semesters (MCA) of PG programmes of Mangalore University also resumed.

