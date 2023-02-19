Scientific of survey of crocodiles in Kali river, soon

Scientific of survey of crocodiles in Karnataka's Kali river soon

The survey is being conducted in the backdrop of an increase in the number of humans death due to crocodile attacks

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi ,
  • Feb 19 2023, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 04:49 ist
A file photo of crocodiles at the Crocodile Park in Dandeli.

In a first of its kind, the Wildlife Research Centre of Kali Tiger Reserve will conduct a scientific survey of the crocodiles in the Kali river near Dandeli, from March first week.

The survey is being conducted in the backdrop of an increase in the number of humans death due to crocodile attacks. Five people lost their lives due to a crocodile attack in 2022 alone and there are also multiple instances of amphibians crawling into human habitations.

The survey, which is expected to be completed in the next six months, will help the Forest department understand the exact reason for the sudden spike in the number of human attacks, and if the population of crocodiles has increased, as being claimed by the locals, the survey outcome will be used to chalk out measures to prevent such attacks in the future.

Kali Tiger Reserve Field Director Maria Christu Raj told DH: “We are waiting for the approval of the chief wildlife warden, which is expected by March first week. The main aim of the survey is to study the population of the crocodiles, conflict reasons and methods to mitigate the conflict.”

Also Read | Karnataka to hold census to map wild elephants in unprotected areas

He said the survey will also look if the prey base (fish and others) of the crocodile has altered and has the carrying capacity of Kali river in the region reached its saturation capacity.

Dandeli-based Wildlife activist Rahul Bavaji said the survey should also study the impact of unscientific construction of a ramp nearing the crocodile breeding ground near Dandelappa temple.

“Solid waste management on river banks, supervising of the nearly 20 entry points and diversion of water for various projects are also said to be the reasons for the increase in human-crocodile conflict. The forest department should conduct a detailed study about this and find solutions,” he said.  

