Scooter showroom in Mangaluru gutted in fire

It is suspected that a short circuit may be the reason for the fire

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 24 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 15:15 ist

An accidental fire gutted a scooter showroom at Naguri in Mangaluru on Friday.

The showroom, which had e-scooters, was functioning in a building. Several scooters have been gutted in the fire. A house was also situated above the showroom in the building. On noticing smoke billowing,

Hameed and other family members came out of the building and noticed a fire in the showroom at around 8 am.

The fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, though several scooters were damaged in the fire. It is suspected that a short circuit may be the reason for the fire. 

In response to the incident, Okinawa Autotech, who owned the showroom released a statement.

"We are aware of an unfortunate fire incident at one of our showrooms in Mangalore this morning. As stated by the dealer, the fire was caused due to an electric short circuit. We are in touch with the dealership and we are extending all the necessary support. Safety is at the core of Okinawa Autotech and we want to assure that the highest standards of safety are maintained in our dealerships across the country," the electric-scooter manufacturer stated.

This is also the second Okinawa dealership to catch fire. The earlier one to catch fire was in Tamil Nadu, also due to a short circuit, in April this year.

 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Okinawa Scooters
Electric Vehicles
Mangaluru

