Scuffle breaks out between excise officials in Kodagu

Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 16 2020, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 08:45 ist
Excise officials who were on duty to check sale of illicit liquor entered into a scuffle among themselves on the middle of Alooru-Siddapura road in Kodagu district on Wednesday. 

The video of the scuffle has gone viral on social media. Wearing the uniform and holding lathi, the officials were seen abusing each other in filthy language. 

Somwarpet excise department inspector Nataraj and Sub Inspector Shivappa had entered into a scuffle. Car driver of Nataraj too was assaulted. 

Following the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the sale of liquor has been banned. However, there were allegations of illegal sale of liquor.

The reason for scuffle between two officers is not known. Speaking to DH, Excise department Deputy Commissioner Bindusri said that she has received information on the incident and a detailed report will be sought on Thursday.

