Scuffle during Kola puja: 3 suffer bullet injuries

Three people suffered bullet injuries after a man opened fire with a revolver following a scuffle during a Kola puja at Nagarahalli.

The Kola puja was organised by five families. The puja was held after 12 years. During the puja, one Veeresh was allegedly assaulted over a financial dispute. In a fit of rage, Veeresh opened fire in the air. Mahesh, Nandish and Chandrashekar suffered gunshot wounds in the incident.

Mahesh suffered bullet injuries below his hip while the other two suffered injuries in their hands. Veeresh too is injured in the assault. All three who suffered bullet injuries are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. A case has been registered in this connection.

