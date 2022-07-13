SDMCs to distribute shoes, socks to children: B C Nagesh

SDMCs to distribute shoes, socks to children: Nagesh

There is no need for Congress leaders to mobilise funds by begging for the distribution of shoes and socks, Nagesh said

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Sagar,
  • Jul 13 2022, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 16:37 ist
Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh stated that School Development and Monitoring Committees have been entrusted with the responsibility of distributing shoes and socks to students and the process would begin soon.

He told mediapersons on Wednesday that the state's financial condition is good and there is no need for Congress leaders to mobilise funds by begging for the distribution of shoes and socks to students of government schools. "It is a drama by Congress leaders," he said.

He stated that the school textbook revision issue is a closed chapter. "In the history of Karnataka, our government has distributed textbooks to children before July 15. Generally, textbooks are distributed to students in October. But this time, we have distributed them in time," he claimed.

He also made it clear that there was an attempt to distribute books before the reopening of schools. but the government faced shortage of papers due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"There is no shortage of teachers in government schools as 35,000 guest teachers have been appointed. Permanent teachers will be appointed soon," he said.

B C Nagesh
Karnataka
Schools
Education

