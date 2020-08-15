‘SDPI, PFI should be banned’

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar alleged that the SDPI played a major role in the violence at DG Halli of Bengaluru. “There are demands for a ban on SDPI and PFI. I endorse them,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there is information about the SDPI involved in the violence. “Thus, many want to ban the outfits. It is the right time to take a firm decision on the ban. The Home Minister would discuss the issue with the Union government and would take a decision,” Suresh Kumar said.

There are plans to enact a law on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, where the leaders and office-bearers of the political parties or organisation are held accountable for the incident and the compensation is awarded to affected persons for the loss of property. There are High Court and Supreme Court directions in this regard. The courts have clarified that any damage to public property during a bandh call, has to be borne by the organisations which give a call for the bandh, he replied to a query.

Commenting on reopening of educational institutions, the minister said, it is not possible to open any school and college before August 31. We are awaiting the directions of the Union government. Once it is available, a decision would be announced, he said.