SDPI workers wave black flags at CM Basavaraj Bommai's convoy at Valachil

Questioning Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s silence on corruption charges against Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and the death of contractor Santosh Patil, the members of SDPI waved black flags at the CM's convoy at Valachil.

The CM was on his way to a meeting of BJP workers at Bantara Bhavana in Bantwal.

As the convoy reached Valachil, the SDPI workers blocked the road and waved black flags.

