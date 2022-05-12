Search for Tumkur varsity vice-chancellor reaches nowhere

The meeting of the search committee constituted for the selection of a vice-chancellor (VC) for Tumkur University has been postponed. Sources from the committee told DH that the meeting got postponed because the members were unable to zero in on three names.

Sources explained that there was a lengthy argument between the chairman of the committee and the other appointed members. “The committee could not reach a conclusion because the names referred by the chairman were not approved by the other members who were present,” sources said.

The next meeting is likely to be held on May 21 or 28. A communique on the same will be sent to the members prior to the meeting. Going by the details available with the higher education department, there were over 56 applicants aspiring for the post from various universities across the state, including those from private colleges. The search committee is headed by the Bangalore University VC Prof K R Venugopal. The other members are Prof R Hanchinal, Prof Badrinarayan and Prof Rajkumar.

The frontrunners for the post are B K Ravi, former registrar of Bangalore University, Prof Rajanna, former registrar of the University of Mysore and Prof Ramesh, principal of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, Bengaluru and Prof Ravishankar, principal of BMS Engineering College, Bengaluru. The post is vacant after Prof Siddegowda completed the term as the VC.