City Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna has ordered Section 144 of CrPC across the city for three days from Thursday 6 am to Saturday midnight.

The prohibitory orders clamped to avert any protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

It has to be noted that several organizations had called for protests in the city.

Rallies, protests are not allowed across the city. In case of violation, stringent action will be initiated, the Commissioner stated.