Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur wins Covid-19 battle, discharged from hospital

Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur, his wife and son who were undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bengaluru were discharged from the hospital on Monday upon recovery.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA said he, his wife and son availed treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru after they tested positive for the coronavirus. "We tested negative after the treatment and now came home," he said.

"Doctors advised us to be in home quarantine for 15 days. I will return to my constituency after the completion of the quarantine period", he told.

"Instead of fearing for Covid-19, precautions play an important role and self-confidence is also vital to overcome the disease. The people of the constituency offered pooja praying the God for a speedy recovery of my family. We won Covid-19 with their blessings," he added.