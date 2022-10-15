Seer case: Boy appears before court

Seer case: Boy appears before court

It is said that the boy was assisting in taking girls to the seer's private room

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Oct 15 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 01:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A boy, around 17 years old, the third suspect in the sexual abuse case registered against Murugha Mutt Pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, voluntarily appeared before the Juvenile Justice Board, here on Friday.

The board issued notice to him and posted the matter to November 4. The seer had named him as his successor. It is said that the boy was assisting in taking girls to the seer's private room.

It may be mentioned here that the Mysuru police had booked five persons, including the seer, under the Pocso Act, following a complaint by the district child welfare committee officer on
August 26. The case was handed over to the Chitradurga rural police on August 27. Later, the police arrested the seer and hostel warden Rashmi who are both in jail now.

