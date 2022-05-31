Seer opposes description about Basavanna in textbooks

Seer opposes description about Basavanna in textbooks

'Any damage to Basava principles cannot be tolerated,' the seer said

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • May 31 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 15:07 ist
Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji. Credit: DH File Photo

Objecting to the description given about Lord Basaveshwar in revised school textbooks, Basava Jaya Mruthyunjay Swamiji of Koodalasangam has expressed shock, and stated that principles propagated by Basavanna and Kuvempu are being disrespected.

"Everybody knows that Basavanna left his house due to inequality, but a different version is given in the revised textbook. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's father was a devotee of Basavanna, and Bommai has the guidance of several saints. He should take steps to rectify the errors before the textbook is printed," the seer said.

"Bommai should tell the world about Basavanna's principles and should know how his father lived. He should not maintain silence over this issue," he said.

"Any damage to Basava principles cannot be tolerated. Those principles should be told to children, but should not be twisted," the seer added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
Basavanna

What's Brewing

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

'Hidden gems' of Karnataka unexplored by tourists

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers

 