Seer opposes description about Basavanna in textbooks

Objecting to the description given about Lord Basaveshwar in revised school textbooks, Basava Jaya Mruthyunjay Swamiji of Koodalasangam has expressed shock, and stated that principles propagated by Basavanna and Kuvempu are being disrespected.

"Everybody knows that Basavanna left his house due to inequality, but a different version is given in the revised textbook. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's father was a devotee of Basavanna, and Bommai has the guidance of several saints. He should take steps to rectify the errors before the textbook is printed," the seer said.

"Bommai should tell the world about Basavanna's principles and should know how his father lived. He should not maintain silence over this issue," he said.

"Any damage to Basava principles cannot be tolerated. Those principles should be told to children, but should not be twisted," the seer added.