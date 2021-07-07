Seer urges Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to set up development corporation for Edigas

Seer urges CM BSY to set up development corp for Edigas

He urged the party high command to provide political justice to the community

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K
  Jul 07 2021
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 23:34 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Arya Ediga Community seer Pranavananda Swamy warned that people of the community would teach a lesson to BJP in the next assembly polls if development corporation for the community is not set up as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa promised during the assembly by-polls.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said that as promised during the by-poll to Maski assembly constituency, the government must set up development corporation in the name of Narayana Guru. People of the community are in deep trouble and many are literally struggling to lead their lives. So, the government must allot land with palm trees to people of the community for farming purpose.

He said the state has 80 lakh population of the community and there are seven legislators belonging to BJP in the state. But only Kota Srinivas Poojary has been given ministerial berth. Malikaiah Guttedar, who embraced BJP by quitting Congress and defeated veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is not yet given ministerial berth. He urged the party high command to provide political justice to the community.

He also urged the government to accord SC/ST status to the community. The government to take steps to ensure that 50% staff in in MSIL liquor outlets are from the community.

Arya Ediga Community leader Umesh was also present in press conference.

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa

