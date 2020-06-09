Selection of VCs caught in COVID-19 connundrum

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  • Jun 09 2020, 23:45 ist
The selection of vice chancellors for four of state-run universities has been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The posts of vice-chancellors at Gulbarga University, Karnatak University,  Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in Mysuru and Sanskrit University, Bengaluru are vacant for a year.

The search committees were constituted for selection of the new vice chancellors. However, the committee members nominated are residing outside Karnataka are refusing to attend meetings citing the pandemic and quarantine complications.

Sources from the Higher Education department told DH that that the meeting schedule was communicated to the members several times and the latter sought to defer the meeting.

Meanwhile, the department is also looking at convening an online meeting. But some of the members said, online mode of search committee meeting would be confusing and it may be difficult to come to conclusions. "There is no option and we have to wait for few more months to convene search committee meetings," added a source.

"We requested them to take part in the meeting as inter-state travel is allowed. But, most of them are retired vice chancellors and expressed concerns over quarantine rules," mentioned source. There are over 14 members in the search committees (all four) and 8 of them are from outside Karnataka.

