Seminar on Pattole Palame on Saturday

Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy, in association with Cauvery College, Virajpet, will organise a seminar ‘Pattole Palame - Arabera’ at Akhila Kodava Samaja Auditorium in Virajpet at 10 am on November 21, stated a press release.
Academy former president Bacharaniyanda P Appanna will inaugurate the programme.
Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy president Dr Ammatanda Parvathi Appaiah will preside.
Senior writer Bovveriyanda Nanjamma Chinnappa, Akhila Kodava Samaja vice president Ajjikuttira Subramani Madaiah and Cauvery College principal Dr A S Poovamma will be present.
A book, ‘Badkra Nade’, authored by Hanchettira Fancy Muttanna and a book ‘Sri Rama Rasayana’ authored by Kasturi Govindammaiah will be released.
