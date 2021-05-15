Senior citizen spends from her savings to help Covid patients

In a rare show of social concern, a senior citizen, who herself is not financially stable, has spent Rs 10,000 from her saving, to buy biscuits and juice for Covid infected people at the Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Hosaholalu under KR Pet town limits in Mandya district.

Sharadamma of Hiralahalli in KR Pet taluk, handed over the amount to Tahsildar M Shivamurthy and urged him to spend the money for Covid patients, recently.

The tahsildar said that at a time when the people are getting selfish due to various reasons, the gesture of the woman is commendable. “She had extended a similar financial aid to Covid patients during the first wave also. To honour her gesture, I got the materials purchased for the amount she wished to spend and distributed them to the inmates of the CCC, established at the Backward Classes and Minorities (BCM) Hostel in Hosaholalu, in her presence,” he said.

The officials said, "Wealthy people can donate in lakhs and crores, but people like Sharadamma, who are not so wealthy, surprise by their generosity."

Sharadamma said that she was pained by the difficulties faced by the Covid patients and their families, by seeing reports in the media. “I have saved some money from my old age pension and also from the wages, I used to get for some menial work I do. Thus, I wished to spend a portion of my savings to provide some nutritional food to the Covid patients,” she said.