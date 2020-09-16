Senior KAS officer appointed new Zilla Panchayat CEO of Mysuru

Senior Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer D Bharati has been appointed as Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Mysuru.

Bharati was serving as Secretary to Karnataka Election Commission.

The DC was holding the charge after the previous CEO, IAS officer Prashanth Kumar Mishra, was transferred after Dr Nagendra, in-charge Taluk Health Officer, died by suicide.

Mishra is facing charges of harassing and pressuring the health officer.

Bharati, a resident of Ramapattana in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district, has served as Mandya Tahsildar, Assistant Commissioner, Mysuru, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru and as the Registrar of University of Mysore.