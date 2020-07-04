Separate hospital to treat Covid-19 patients with criminal charges

In the wake of arrest of a theft accused, who is a Covid-19 patient, escaping from designated Covid-19 hospital at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi, and was later arrested in Gadag on Thursday, a Social Welfare Department's hostel in the city will become a separate hospital to treat Covid-19 patients who are arrested on charges of criminal activities.

In addition, as policemen and government employees are also getting Covid-19 infection, they will be treated separately at Dr B D Jatti Homoeopathic Medical College in Dharwad.

"After giving approval, both the places are identified, and shifting would be completed in a couple of days. Policemen will provide security to those buildings," Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil told DH.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep stated that separate buildings for Covid-19 infected policemen and accused were demanded. As police are on duty to contain Covid-19 infection and implementing lockdown, they also get infected sometimes.

Due awareness is given to police and their family members. Police personnel above 50 or 55 years and those who have comorbidities are given the option to work from home. Safety material like PPE kits and gloves are also provided, along with immunity booster medicines, he noted.

In the case of escape of a Covid-19 patient from KIMS, notice was issued to police staff on duty there and an inquiry has also been ordered, Dileep said, adding that Sunday's lockdown would be implemented strictly and people should also co-operate.