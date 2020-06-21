Serial killer Cyanide Mohan convicted in 20th case

The sixth additional and sessions court judge Sayeedunnisa held serial killer Cyanide Mohan guilty in the murder of a woman from Kasargod, on Saturday. This is the 20th and last case to be tried in the court. The court will pronounce judgement on the sentence on June 24.

The hearing of all the 19 cases against him had been completed. In the four cases, the court had sentenced him to death and in 15 cases, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The 25-year-old victim from Kasargod was working as a cook in a hostel and got in touch with Mohan, a teacher in 2009. He had visited her thrice and promised to marry her.

On July 8, 2009, on the pretext of visiting a temple in Sullia, she had left home and did not return back. Mohan had taken her to Bengaluru and three days later, when her family tried to reach her on phone, he reportedly told them that she had gone for a bath and they were married and would be returning home shortly. The duo had stayed in a lodge where they had physical contact. Mohan took her to the nearest bus stand on July 15, 2009. Mohan asked her to swallow a tablet in the bus stand toilet to prevent pregnancy. After she consumed the tablet presuming it to be a contraceptive pill, she collapsed. Upparapete police had registered an unnatural death report, said the charge sheet filed by the police.

The police had arrested Mohan in October 2019. As his photos were published in newspaper following his arrest, the family of the victim recognised him and the victim’s younger sister filed a missing complaint. The police had also recovered the victim's jewellery from the house of Mohan's second wife. Mohan is currently lodged in Hindalga central jail.