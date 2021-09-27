Sericulturists to be given special identity cards: Minister

Sericulture Minister K C Narayana Gowda stated that the government would issue special identity cards to sericulturists to ensure that they would not face any problem from police or middlemen while ferrying silk cocoons to the market.

He was holding a talk with sericulturists at Kachinakatte village in the taluk on Monday. He said, mulberry plants are hit by Thrips & Mites disease. He also asked officials to spray Nuvan and Rogar on mulberry plants at free of cost to control the disease. He also announced that best sericulturists would be given awards.

The minister also asked the officials to treat farmers with utmost respect as they are hardworking people. There is remunerative price for silk in the market. There is a plan to set up silk product stalls in airports. The government is planning to produce silk worth Rs 10 lakh. Besides, the government will set up helpline centres to listen to their grievances.

For the benefit of sericulturists, hi-tech silk cocoon market will be set up. The government is committed to provide all required facilities to farmers, he said. The minister interacted with farmers by standing on the farm field for more than 40 minutes. He also promised that he would stand by farmers at all times.

The minister said sericulturists of Shivamogga district have done better than their counterparts in other districts in the state by getting silk yield ten to eleven times in a year. Such farmers would be honoured.

Later, the minister went to the residence of a sericulturist and had lunch there. Gram Panchayat President Shwetha, villagers were present on the occasion.