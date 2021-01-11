Serving meals to devotees resume in Udupi

The serving of prasadam meals that had remained suspended at Krishna Mutt in Udupi for the last nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic resumed on Sunday. Paryaya Adamaru Mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami served food to the devotees, to mark the restart of the facility.

‘Hayagriva’ and ‘payasam’ that were offered to the deity were served as prasadam to the devotees in the morning. Around 5,000 devotees had meals in the noon, said Mutt manager Govindaraj.

The meals had remained suspended at the Krishna Mutt since March 23, 2020. Even the entry of devotees had remained suspended. Though devotees were allowed darshan of the deity at the temple since September, the meals were not served. As a result, many devotees felt inconvenienced.

With the recommencement of the meals, devotees from outside the district and state will be benefited.

The devotees can have Darshana of the deity from 8 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 6 pm.