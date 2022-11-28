Setback to Congress in Mandya as several leaders join BJP

The BJP on Monday inducted former Congress leader S Sachidananda and several others in an effort to strengthen itself in the Mandya district ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Sachidananda is said to be a close aide of Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh.

They were inducted in the BJP in the presence of ministers C N Ashwath Narayan, K C Narayana Gowda, K Gopalaiah and MLC C P Yogeshwar.

Gowda said the induction of Congress leaders would strengthen the BJP. "The BJP now has the power to infiltrate the fortress. It is certain that the BJP would win at least seven out of the eight Assembly constituencies. We need not fear the JD(S) and Congress," he said.

Narayan said Mandya was once known for development. "Socially, economically and politically, the district has witnessed downfall because elected representatives did not perform effectively," he said.

Mandya Zilla Panchayat member and 2013 Congress candidate from Srirangapatna S L Lingaraju, local leaders Babu Hanuman, Mallikarjun (Fighter Ravi), former ZP member Ramalingaiah, Mamata Dhananjay, Nagaratna Prakash, Mandya Congress vice-president and former taluk panchayat president Ramegowda, former TP members Nandamani Chandrashekhar, Yogananda Patil, Lakshmamma, Induvala gram panchayat president Muniswamy and others joined the BJP.

Congress mocks BJP

The Congress mocked the BJP for inducting rowdy 'Fighter' Ravi. "Wanted criminals are now wanted by the BJP. By inducting rowdy-sheeters, the BJP office has become a den for rowdies," the Congress said in tweets. "Earlier, the BJP had white-collar rowdies. Now, real rowdies have joined them," the Congress said.