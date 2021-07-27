Sevas to begin at Kukke Temple from July 27

Sevas to begin at Kukke Temple from July 27

The devotees can have darshan of the deity from 6.30 am to 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 8.30 pm

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 27 2021, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 14:34 ist
A general view of the Kukke Temple. Credit: DH Photo

The 'sevas' in Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, known for the worship of serpent god, will commence from Tuesday. However, main 'sevas' like ‘Sarpasamskara,’ ‘Ashlesha Bali', Nagaprathishte’ and ‘Mahabhisheka’ will commence from July 29.

Even ‘Prasada’ (food) will be served in the temple. The devotees can have darshan of the deity from 6.30 am to 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 8.30 pm, according to a press release from the temple.

From Tuesday, various sevas like ‘Tulabhara’, ‘Sheshaseve’, ‘Panchamrithabhisheka’ and others will commence. The devotees will be allowed to stay in the lodges and guest houses of the temple. Further, the distribution of ‘laddu’, ‘panchakajjaya’ and ‘theertha’ will also commence.

The ‘Sarpasamskara,’ Ashlesha Bali,’ ‘Nagaprathishte’ and ‘Mahabhisheka’ will commence from July 29.

The devotees taking part in these 'sevas' should have availed at least one dose of Covid vaccine or should produce RT-PCR negative certificate.

Further, wearing a mask is mandatory. Only two devotees can take part for one ticket issued for the 'seva'.

Even the priests, who are part of the 'Sarpasamskara' rituals, are administered with vaccines.

The 'Sarpasamskara' rituals will be held in two batches with first batch starting at 8 am and second batch at 10 am. Each batch will have 90 'sarpasamskara sevas'.

While Ashlesha Bali will be conducted in four batches daily. A total of 240 devotees can perform the 'seva' with 60 devotees in each batch. The first batch will be from 6 am to 8 am. The other batches are from 8.15 am to 9.30 am, 9.45 am to 11.15 am and 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Twenty-five devotees will be allowed to perform 'Nagaprathishte' apart from 180 'Nagaprathishte' being performed as a part of 'Sarpasamskara seva'. Three devotees can offer 'Mahabhisheka seva' daily.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

temple
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Who can fill athletics' 'Bolt-hole'?

Who can fill athletics' 'Bolt-hole'?

FB assembles team to build sci-fi-style 'metaverse'

FB assembles team to build sci-fi-style 'metaverse'

Astronomers seek evidence of tech built by aliens

Astronomers seek evidence of tech built by aliens

Recognise ecocide as crime

Recognise ecocide as crime

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

 