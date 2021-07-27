Sevas to begin at Kukke Temple from July 27

The 'sevas' in Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, known for the worship of serpent god, will commence from Tuesday. However, main 'sevas' like ‘Sarpasamskara,’ ‘Ashlesha Bali', Nagaprathishte’ and ‘Mahabhisheka’ will commence from July 29.

Even ‘Prasada’ (food) will be served in the temple. The devotees can have darshan of the deity from 6.30 am to 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 8.30 pm, according to a press release from the temple.

From Tuesday, various sevas like ‘Tulabhara’, ‘Sheshaseve’, ‘Panchamrithabhisheka’ and others will commence. The devotees will be allowed to stay in the lodges and guest houses of the temple. Further, the distribution of ‘laddu’, ‘panchakajjaya’ and ‘theertha’ will also commence.

The ‘Sarpasamskara,’ Ashlesha Bali,’ ‘Nagaprathishte’ and ‘Mahabhisheka’ will commence from July 29.

The devotees taking part in these 'sevas' should have availed at least one dose of Covid vaccine or should produce RT-PCR negative certificate.

Further, wearing a mask is mandatory. Only two devotees can take part for one ticket issued for the 'seva'.

Even the priests, who are part of the 'Sarpasamskara' rituals, are administered with vaccines.

The 'Sarpasamskara' rituals will be held in two batches with first batch starting at 8 am and second batch at 10 am. Each batch will have 90 'sarpasamskara sevas'.

While Ashlesha Bali will be conducted in four batches daily. A total of 240 devotees can perform the 'seva' with 60 devotees in each batch. The first batch will be from 6 am to 8 am. The other batches are from 8.15 am to 9.30 am, 9.45 am to 11.15 am and 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Twenty-five devotees will be allowed to perform 'Nagaprathishte' apart from 180 'Nagaprathishte' being performed as a part of 'Sarpasamskara seva'. Three devotees can offer 'Mahabhisheka seva' daily.