Seven at Yadapura medical college test positive for Covid-19

Six medical students and a house surgeon at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

A total of nine people have tested positive for the infection in a span of 10 days. CIMS Dean and Director Dr GM Sanjeev had also tested positive for Covid-19 and has made a recovery.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr KM Vishvesvaraya confirmed that the students and a surgeon tested for positive. All the students are hostel residents and undergoing treatment in the hospital, he said. The college hostel has 650 students and all the students will be subjected to Covid-19 tests. The hostel has been declared a containment zone, he said.

