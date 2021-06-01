Seven Covid-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada on Monday

Seven Covid-19 deaths were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Monday and the total number of deaths so far is 913.

With 651 fresh cases, the active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals, in home isolation and Covid care centre are 9,133.

The total Covid cases reported in Dakshina Kannada since last March is 76,199, while 66,153 have recovered so far. A total of 8,51,022 samples have been tested in the district so far.

Mucormycosis

Ten Mucormycosis (black fungus) cases have been reported in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday. Of the ten cases, three were from within the district and seven from other districts. The total number of black fungus cases undergoing treatment in the district is 35. A patient from outside Dakshina Kannada suffering from black fungus has succumbed to the infection, thus taking the toll to six.