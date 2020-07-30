Seven Covid infected students appear for CET

Seven Covid-19 infected students appeared for the Common Entrance Test (CET) on Thursday. While five of them attended Biology, five plus two students appeared for Mathematics.

Deputy Director for Pre-University (DDPU) Geetha said, "All arrangements were made for the infected students and they wrote the examination at Covid Centres. While four students took the examination at Covid Centre at Mandakalli, one each wrote the exams at the centres in Hunsur, Periyapatna and HD Kote."

A doctor was deputed to supervise them and an ambulance was arranged to ferry them, she said.

According to the DDPU, out of 10,304 registered students, 7,880 appeared for Biology and 9,276 appeared for Mathematics. While 2,424 skipped Biology, 1,028 students missed Mathematics paper. Physics and Chemistry papers will be held on Friday.

The examination was held in 26 centres, 20 in the city and six in taluks headquarters. The centres were sanitised and the students were screened before entering the centre. Sanitiser and masks were distributed to students. All safety measures were in place and the examination was largely peaceful, she said.

Students expressed hope of securing good marks and also thanked the district administration for creating a safe environment.

S Nikitha, a student of Deeksha, said that the paper was overall easy, although a few questions appeared outside NCERT textbooks. Despite the Covid pandemic, it was a comfortable experience as the authorities had made all possible arrangements to ensure safety of the students. Tutors in Deeksha helped for preparing, with several mock tests, she said.

S Rudresh said, "Biology paper was easy. I could finish the paper on time. Before entering the hall, we were sanitised. We all had to wear masks. Strict social distancing was maintained inside the venue as well. It felt good to write the exam after such a long wait.”