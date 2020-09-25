Seven held for kidnapping Bengaluru youth

Nagamangala town police arrested seven people, for allegedly kidnapping a Bengaluru-based youth for a ransom of Rs 30 lakh in Nagamangala town on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, who were staying at SLN Lodge, had kidnapped Naveen, a resident of Bengaluru, two days ago, and had demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh. Later, they brought Naveen to Nagamangala from Bengaluru. With the help of their friends, they had booked a room in the lodge here. They released Naveen, after cash was exchanged through a third person.

When Naveen called his family members and informed that he has been released, they immediately lodged a complaint with Tilak Nagar Police station, who alerted their counterparts in Nagamangala.

A team, led by PSI Ravikiran, conducted a raided on the lodge and arrested seven people, residents of Vidyaranyapuram in Bengaluru. The arrested are Mahesh, Mohan, Navyanth, Bharath, Joseph, Ravikiran and Raju. They were handed over to Bengaluru police.