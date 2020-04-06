Seven more test coronavurus positive in Mysuru

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Mysuru increased to 35 with seven more tested positive on Monday.
Of seven, one is Dubai returned and three have Delhi travel history. Another two are contacts of Jubilant Pharma Company employees where several of its employees tested positive.
All the victims are isolated in a designated hospital and their health condition is stable.
