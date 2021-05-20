Seven patients at Manipal hospital have Black Fungus

Seven patients being treated for Covid-19 at the Kasturba Medical College (KMC) hospital at Manipal have been infected with Black Fungus (mucormycosis), Udupi district health officer (DHO) Sudhir Chandra Sooda has said.
Five women and two men are currently receiving treatment for the infection.
The patients also have uncontrolled diabetes, Sooda told reporters on Wednesday.
The patients, who were admitted to KMC for treatment of various health issues, had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.
They are from Chitradurga, Dharwad, Harihara, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Ranebennuru and Koppala.
No case of Black Fungus has been reported in Udupi district, he said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'
Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?
To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum
Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars
Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China
DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'
Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling