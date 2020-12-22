Seven people return to Kalabruagi from Britain

A total of seven people have returned to Kalaburagi from Britain in four batches from December 6.

District Health Officer Dr Rajashekhar Maali told DH that of seven, two went to Bidar and five including a student and a job-holder are staying in Kalaburagi. "We have informed Bidar officials about the duo. All are asymptomatic and are in quarantine," he said.

"The returnees had undergone Covid-19 test at Britain before departure. They arrived in four batches on December 6, 10, 16 and 18. We will subject them to Covid testing in the district on Wednesday. The district administration has kept a strict vigilance on them," he explained.