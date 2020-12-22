Seven people return to Kalabruagi from Britain

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalabruagi,
  • Dec 22 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 22:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A total of seven people have returned to Kalaburagi from Britain in four batches from December 6.

District Health Officer Dr Rajashekhar Maali told DH that of seven, two went to Bidar and five including a student and a job-holder are staying in Kalaburagi. "We have informed Bidar officials about the duo. All are asymptomatic and are in quarantine," he said.

"The returnees had undergone Covid-19 test at Britain before departure. They arrived in four batches on December 6, 10, 16 and 18. We will subject them to Covid testing in the district on Wednesday. The district administration has kept a strict vigilance on them," he explained.

Kalaburagi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
testing
United Kingdom

