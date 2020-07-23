Seven wards sealed in Karnataka's Shivamogga, residents oppose

Folllowing the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and a city corporation staff testing positive for Covid-19, the corporation office was sealed for four days, on Thursday.

City Corporation Commissioner Chidananda Vatare is in institutional quarantine in the city and many staff are in home quarantine. People have been asked to visit the office on July 27.

Firefighting staff sanitised office of the corporation.

Residents of Kumbara street in the city opposed the complete shut down of seven wards of the city enforced by corporation to contain the spread of Covid 19. They said while Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had stated that the lockdown would not be extended, it has been enforced in his home district.

They claimed sealing of the wards was causing inconvenience to residents of the area. People are unable to celebrate festivals which are around the corner, the seal down must be withdrawn, they urged.