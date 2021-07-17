Several Lingayats ready to join Congress: DKS

Several Lingayats ready to join Congress: D K Shivakumar

The BJP leaders feel that the people of Lingayat community is their asset, he said

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 17 2021, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 12:56 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

KPCC President D K Shivakumar said several MLAs and the workers belonging to Lingayat community are ready to join the Congress. 

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi Airport on Saturday, Shivakumar stated that former ministers M B Patil and Eshwar Khandre and others are holding discussions in this regard.

The BJP leaders feel that the people of Lingayat community is their asset. The Congress too has a galaxy of leaders belonging to Lingayat community, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
BJP
Lingayat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

 