Several Lingayats ready to join Congress: D K Shivakumar

KPCC President D K Shivakumar said several MLAs and the workers belonging to Lingayat community are ready to join the Congress.

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi Airport on Saturday, Shivakumar stated that former ministers M B Patil and Eshwar Khandre and others are holding discussions in this regard.

The BJP leaders feel that the people of Lingayat community is their asset. The Congress too has a galaxy of leaders belonging to Lingayat community, he said.