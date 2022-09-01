Tainted seer chairs meet of educational institute heads

Sexual abuse-accused seer chairs meet of educational institute heads

The meeting was conducted at the auditorium of Allama Prabhu Research Centre on the premises of the mutt

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Sep 01 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 14:18 ist
Murugha Sharana. Credit: DH Photo

Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, the prime accused in a sexual abuse case, chaired a meeting of the heads of educational institutes run by the SJM Educational Society on Wednesday.

The meeting was conducted at the auditorium of Allama Prabhu Research Centre on the premises of the Mutt. Most people present at the meeting bowed to the seer.

Read — Politics influencing inaction in Karnataka mutt sex scandal case

Those who attended said that there was nothing special about the meeting as it was held every month.

The seer, who chaired the meeting, is in the news due to a POCSO case that was registered against him. The members of the administrative board and Parama Shivaiah, the fourth accused in the case, also attended the meeting.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News

What's Brewing

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

 