Sexual abuse-accused seer chairs meet of educational institute heads

Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, the prime accused in a sexual abuse case, chaired a meeting of the heads of educational institutes run by the SJM Educational Society on Wednesday.

The meeting was conducted at the auditorium of Allama Prabhu Research Centre on the premises of the Mutt. Most people present at the meeting bowed to the seer.

Those who attended said that there was nothing special about the meeting as it was held every month.

The seer, who chaired the meeting, is in the news due to a POCSO case that was registered against him. The members of the administrative board and Parama Shivaiah, the fourth accused in the case, also attended the meeting.