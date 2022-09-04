New development in sexual abuse case against seer

Sexual abuse case against seer: Survivor's uncle files new complaint

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K
  • Sep 04 2022, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 02:15 ist
In another development, the uncle of one of the two girls in the sexual abuse case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana, has submitted a complaint to the SP alleging that former MLA and former administrative officer of the mutt S K Basavarajan forced him to sign on a paper stating that it is related to police on August 27.

Thippeswamy also charged that he is the man behind the charge against the seer. He also stated that the girl was in the house of Basavarajan when he went there and she was not sent home as Basavarajan claimed. He also stated he came to know that the girl lodged a complaint against the seer through media. He sought a thorough probe into this.

Karnataka
sexual abuse

