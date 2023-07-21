Sexual harassment charge against school principal in Karnataka's Bidar

Girl students have filed a sexual harassment complaint against Morarji Desai Residential School Principal Nagashetty at Hallikhed (K) village in Humnabad taluk in Karnataka.
Over 20 students have written a complaint to the Backward Class Welfare Department district officer and the teachers of the residential school. They alleged that the principal misbehaved with the students.
They sought immediate action against the principal to avoid harassment incidents in the hostel.
However, Principal Nagashetty said that it was far from the truth.
Backward Class Welfare Department district officer Sadashiva Badiger said that the students had complained against the teachers alleging that they beat them.
