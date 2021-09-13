Shahapur police nab 4 for assaulting, stripping woman off after video goes viral

Shahapur police have arrested four persons after a video of woman being stripped off and assaulted went viral on social media.

The police said the arrested have been identified as Ningaraj Bhimaraya Bevinahalli, Ayyappa Sangappa Natikar, Bhimashankar Mallayya and Sharanu Mahadevappa Nayakodi. Based on a statement by the woman, Shahapur police registered a case under column 354(b), 366, 376,(d), 594,506 r/w and the SC/ST Act.

Superintedent of Police C B Vedamurthy said the accused have been produced before the court.

In a video clip that went viral, the youths are seen beating the woman by stripping her off while she pleads the accused to let her go.

The incident is learnt to have taken place about six months ago.

