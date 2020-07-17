Shanivarasanthe girl beats blindness, scores 90%

Shanivarasanthe girl beats blindness, scores 90% in II PUC

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivaraasanthe,
  • Jul 17 2020, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 23:50 ist
N S Lakshmi.

N S Lakshmi is visually impaired from birth, but this did not deter her from working towards her goals. She has successfully excelled 2nd PU exam with 90 % marks in the Arts stream.

A student of Vighneshwara Girls’ PU College, she is the daughter of Physical Education teacher N S Shivanna of Nidtha Government High School.

She studied at the Blind School in Mysuru till class 10.

Lakshmi said the PU department had supplied her books in Braille script and thanked the college management, principal, lecturers and her friends for helping her ace in the exam.

She wishes to write KPSC exam in the future.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

PU exam
Karnataka
blindness
Visually Challenged

What's Brewing

EC to fix limit for Bihar digital campaign expenses?

EC to fix limit for Bihar digital campaign expenses?

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot gets interim reprieve

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot gets interim reprieve

Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

 