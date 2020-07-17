Shanivarasanthe girl beats blindness, scores 90% in II PUC

N S Lakshmi is visually impaired from birth, but this did not deter her from working towards her goals. She has successfully excelled 2nd PU exam with 90 % marks in the Arts stream.

A student of Vighneshwara Girls’ PU College, she is the daughter of Physical Education teacher N S Shivanna of Nidtha Government High School.

She studied at the Blind School in Mysuru till class 10.

Lakshmi said the PU department had supplied her books in Braille script and thanked the college management, principal, lecturers and her friends for helping her ace in the exam.

She wishes to write KPSC exam in the future.