Sharada Vidya Mandir students excel in II PU exams

The students of Sharada Vidya Mandir, Sri Jayachamarajendra PU College, Mysuru, have excelled in the II PU exams.

S V Pavan from Science stream has scored centum in all the subjects with 600 marks and Tejas H Badala from Commerce stream has scored 597. Prathima Prabhu and Swaroop S Acharya have scored 598 marks. B R Sujala has scored 595, M Sanjana, 594, Tashu Mehta and Deepashri, 593, Sinchana Math, 592, Hita T Raj 591.

In all, 90 students have secured distinction and 135 students secured first class in the Science stream, 16 students have secured distinction and 76 have first class in the Commerce stream.