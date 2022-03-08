Sharing of Pakistan flag by Shivamogga student on WhatsApp group sparks row

A student of Sahyadri Science College who reportedly shared Pakistan’s flag on a Whatsapp group triggered a protest on Tuesday, demanding her dismissal from the college.

Speaking on the occasion, activists of ABVP said, they had demanded the college management to take action against those who shared the flag of Pakistan on a Whatsapp group last month. But the college authorities have not taken any action so far, they alleged.

They said, the BCA student who comes from Tarikere of Chikkamagaluru district had shared a sticker in the group meant for online classes reading ‘hijab our right’ some days ago when protests were going on across the State against it.

Following this, heated arguments were exchanged in the group. Later, one student shared the Indian flag sticker on the group. In response to it, the student shared the Pakistan flag sticker in the group. They demanded the police to book a sedition case against the student and dismiss her from the college. They also warned that they would boycott the classes if action is not against them in two days.

College Principal Vagdevi said, the college has sought legal advice in this regard. But they continued agitation demanding the arrival of Kuvempu University vice-chancellor.

Later, University Deputy Registrar Kumaraswamy and Students Welfare Officer Biradar received a memorandum from the agitating students and promised suitable action.

