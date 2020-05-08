Shettar seeks spl package for industries

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar said that the state has submitted a proposal to the Union government seeking special package to small scale industries.

Addressing the officials and industrialists here on Friday, Shettar said that he has urged

the Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari about the special package and has also brought this to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has waived the electricity bill of medium and small scale industries for the month of April and May. “We are thinking to waive the bills of large scale industries too. It will be decided soon,” the minister said.

There are several problems related to the industries following the lockdown and the government is committed to resolve them. Though the industries were locked in April and May, the owners should pay the salary of the employees, he said.

Shettar said that he has directed the officials concerned to take all precautionary measures to prevent Vishakhapatnam gas leak tragedy like incidents in the state.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that the government is in favour of the industrialists. Shettar has visited Mysuru to resolve the issues faced by the industry sector in the district.

General Secretary of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Council, Mysuru Suresh Kumar Jain explained about the loss to the industry sector in the district due to lockdown. He said, “The district has a total of 26,000 industries and 20,000 small scale industries. As many as three lakh people, including 50,000 migrant workers, are dependent on the industries. The district is suffering 18 crore loss a day.”

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S A Ramdas, L Nagendra, G T Devegowda, B Harshvardhan, MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, R Dharmasena, Zilla Panchayat president Parimala Shyam, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, SP C B Ryshyanth, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Council president Vasu and others were present.