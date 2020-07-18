'Shift people staying near banks of rivers'

People staying near the banks of the rivers and water bodies should be shifted to safer locations and should also be provided rehabilitation facility by the government, demanded members of Taluk Panchayat.

“If they are not shifted to safer areas, they will face a lot of hardships during monsoon.”

They were speaking at the Taluk Panchayat (TP) meeting, chaired by TP president Pushpa Rajesh, on Friday. The members said those who were living on paisari land on the banks of water bodies were facing hardships during the monsoon. “They should be provided with an alternative facility.”

Member M K Changappa said, “We had appealed to the authorities to shift them to safer locations in the past. A few persons have rented the houses given to them by the government and are still living on the banks of the rivers and water bodies. Such individuals should not be provided any facilities from the government.”

The members said that delay in getting the swab test results was responsible for the spread of Covid-19. After giving the sample for testing, many move freely in public places without remaining in quarantine.

Taluk health officer said owing to the increase in the swabs collected for testing, the results were delayed. Those who have given swab for testing should remain quarantined at home till the results are announced.

Member Mani Uthappa urged that permission should not be given for rearing pigs in urban areas.