'Shift proposed garbage plant to city’s outskirts'

MLA and former minister S A Ramadass has urged the authorities concerned to set up the proposed solid waste processing unit, on the lines of Nagpur model by a private agency, on the outskirts of the city, instead of the Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram, under his Krishnaraja Assembly constituency, to avoid health hazards to the people in the vicinity.

He said that in 1996 a 200 tonne capacity manure unit was established with financial aid from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), when Siddaramaiah was district in-charge minister.

“It was opposed by people and I supported them. For this, myself and many people had to face criminal cases for several years, in the court. In 1997, Gopalakas and Citizens Forum filed a case before the High Court, seeking a stay to the manure unit. As the government had availed a loan from ADB for the purpose, it sought time of 10 years to close the unit,” Ramadass said.

Complaint

“In 2010, when I was district in-charge minister, people complained that the manure unit emanated stench. Thus, high-rise curtains were installed around the unit at a cost of Rs 87 lakh. Besides, over 7.5 lakh tonne garbage was used as landfill to plant 5,000 saplings. Now, they have grown into trees,” Ramdass said.

Under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), a solid waste management unit was planned for each of the 65 wards under Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and nine ‘Zero Waste Management’ units were established, to reduce the flow of garbage to Sewage Farm,” he pointed out.

“For a permanent solution to the problems faced by the people in Vidyaranyapuram and surrounding areas, 110 acres of land was acquired at Rayanakere to establish a Zero Waste Management unit. However, as JNNURM funds were stopped in 2015, most of the units were either partially or completely closed. Again 500 to 600 tonnes of garbage started to reach the Sewage Farm every day, aggravating the problems of the people around Vidyaranyapuram. Since then, after processing of 200 tonne of garbage as manure, remaining 400 tonne of waste is piling up with each passing day. The accumulated garbage is now measured in lakhs of tonnes,” said Ramadass.

Case pending

Recalling his fast unto death protest in 2017, the ex-minister said that the district administration failed to keep its promise of shifting the unit to Rayanakere, as per High Court’s directions.

“Thus, a complaint was filed before National Human Rights Commission, citing that the rights of the people around the Sewage Farm, were violated. A case was filed with Central Pollution Control Board and other case is pending before National Green tribunal. We have sought the closure of the unit on Sewage Farm by 2022,” he said.

“As per the proposal now, five units of 200 tonne capacity each, with three processes, would be set up at Sewage Farm. Non-biodegradable items like stones, bricks and plastic have to be transported out of Sewage Farm. Besides, an additional 400 tonne manure plant will be established. Already, the stink of the existing 200 tonne manure plant is unbearable and is a health hazard. The huge capacity plants on the same premises will cause huge sufferings to the people,” Ramadass pointed out.

The ex-minister has suggested that it is better to implement the plan on the already acquired 110 acres of land at Rayanakere, eight km away from the city.