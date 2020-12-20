Shiradi Ghat tunnel DPR ready, tenders to be floated in next phase: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the detailed project report (DPR) for tunnel proposed along Shiradi Ghat stretch is ready and tenders would be floated for the work in the next phase.

The minister was speaking after laying foundation for the six-lane bridge across Phalguni River at Kuloor and launching work on development of Ghat roads and highways in Karnataka virtually.

The land acquisition for the Rs 10,000-crore project is in progress. A 23.06-km tunnel will be constructed under the project. The tenders will be floated for the project after acquiring lands.

The estimated cost of six lane bridge on NH 66 at Kuloor is Rs 69.02 crore. The bridge will be 182.5 metres long. Further, the foundation stones were also laid for the work on providing permanent restoration to the valley side slips on Shiradi Ghat of NH 75 for 26 km at a cost of Rs 36.5 crore.

The work on retaining wall at Sampaje ghat, concrete drains, road safety works at a cost of 58.84 crore, permanent restoration work on 13-km stretch on Charmadi Ghat a cost of Rs 19.36 crore were also launched.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that about 90% of the land acquisition for BC Road-Addahole road work and Kulshekar-Karkala highway work had been completed. The tender process will be completed in next three months.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLAs Vedavyasa Kamath, Dr Bharath Shetty, Rajesh Naik and others were present.